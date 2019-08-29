Air India set to ban use of plastic in Alliance Air & Air India Express

National carrier Air India is all set to ban use of plastic in Alliance Air & Air India Express from 2nd October.

According to a tweet by ANI, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman and Managing Director of Air India said a complete ban on plastic would come into effect from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Lohani assured that the fuel supply issues will get normal soon. “Fuel supply issues will be sorted soon. Earlier, we faced a loss of Rs 4 crores daily due to closure of Pakistani airspace”, Lohani said.