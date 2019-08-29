Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address UNGA in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27 in New York. The UNGA will be convening in New York in September and the Prime Minister will be attending the assembly.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be attending as well. Modi will address the UNGA hours before the address by Pakistan Prime Minister. Modi will address the UNGA in the General Debate at around 7.30 pm.

PM Modi will be landing in New York on September 22 and already has major meetings lined up before the UNGA. Prime Minister will meet the Indian community in Houston in September 23.