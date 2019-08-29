“Thrash Congress politicians with shoes for opposing Kashmir move “,says Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has sparked a controversy with his remarks that people would thrash Congress politicians with shoes in coming elections for supporting Article 370. Malik said this when asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on Kashmir.

“The Congress party has not cleared its stand on Jammu and Kashmir so far. In the coming elections, its competitors need not say anything. They will just call Congress leaders the supporters of Article 370 and then people will beat them with shoes,” Malik was quoted as saying in a press conference.

He also slammed Rahul saying he behaved like a ‘political juvenile’ over the abrogation of Article 370, which led Pakistan to use his comments at the UN.