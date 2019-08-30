Pakistan observes Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with Kashmiris

The entire Pakistan came to a standstill on Friday as the people across the country came out of their homes, offices, businesses to stand in solidarity with the people in Kashmir.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the entire government machinery and the masses joined hands at exactly 12 noon, while the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played. Large gatherings were held in every city, town and village, and was participated by people from across the social and religious divide.

In the capital Islamabad, thousands gathered on Constitution Avenue in front of the government offices where Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation and vowed to continue fighting for Kashmir until the Himalayan territory was “liberated”.