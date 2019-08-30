Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in green

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today ended trading in gains. The domestic benchmark indices has ended the continuous downfall today and ended in green.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 37,332.79 surging 264 points or 0.71%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11.023.25 registering a gain of 0.68% or 75 points.

The top gainers in the market were Yes bank, Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Hindustan Unilever.

The biggest losers in the market were Bharti Infratel, Coal India, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, and Indian Oil.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,022 shares closed higher while 737 ended lower on the NSE.