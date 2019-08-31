13 people dead in chemical factory explosion; Chief Minister announces ex gratia

At least 13 employees were killed in a massive explosion caused due to multiple gas cylinders exploding at a chemical factory in Dhule district of Maharashtra. The explosion in which around 58 people were injured took place on today morning around 9.45 am.

The accident took place in Rumit Chemsynth Pvt Ltd situated in the Waghadi village in Shirpur taluk . Around 100 workers were present in the factory at that time. Rescue operations are still going on.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a ex gratia of Rs.5 lakhs to the relatives of the deceased.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the situation. Amit Shah expressed anguish over the incident.