Schoolchildren performing tough gymnastics moves on street ,video goes viral ; watch here

A video that is currently going viral online shows two schoolchildren performing tough gymnastics moves with apparent ease. The video, which emerged on social media a few days ago, shows the pair skillfully somersaulting and cartwheeling on a street. It has been viewed over 5 lakh times on Twitter, and has even caught the attention of retired Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist praised the children and their performance while sharing the video on Thursday. “This is awesome,” she wrote. And as many in the comments section pointed out, that was high praise coming from the first gymnast to be awarded a perfect 10 at the Olympics.