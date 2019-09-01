Cochin International Airport will be closed for four months: Details inside

Cochin International Airport will be closed for four months from November. The airport will be temporarily closed on morning time for the maintenance works of runway.

The airport will be closed from November 20,2019 to March 23,2020. The service of the airport will be suspended from 10.am in the morning to 6.pm in the evening.

The Cochin International Airport (CIAL) Commercial manager Joseph peter has informed media that the airport suspends temporarily its service for retarring of the runway.

This four month temporary closure is because of the mandatory re-carpenting works of the runway. As per the airport management no flights will be allowed to land or takeoff the airport for 8 hours starting from 10am to 6pm.

The runways of the airports are re-carpeted in every 10 years. And it is mandatory. The first re-carpeting of the runway of Cochin airport was doen in 2009. The Cochin airport started its operation in 1999. This is the second re-carpeting work. The recarpeting work which includes overhauling, re-tarring and maintenance works will coast around 151 core rupees.

At present 2400 flights are handled every day by the Cochin airport. The airport has three passenger terminals and it is the largest and busiest airport in Kerala.