Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s agency,says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has claimed that non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency- the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), more than Muslims.

“Non-Muslims are spying for Pakistan’s ISI more than Muslims. This should be understood,” he said.

Digvijaya Singh also made big allegations against the Bajrang Dal and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they are taking money from the ISI.

“Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party are taking money from ISI. Attention should be paid to this,” he said on Friday in Madhya Pradesh.