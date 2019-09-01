‘Not knowing cooking is no cruelty’ ; High Court rejects husband’s divorce petition

Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that not knowing cooking, being rude to husband or her refusal to not be close to her parents after marriage cannot be grounds for ending a marriage.

The court’s judgment came while hearing a plea by a Chandigarh man who wanted divorce from his wife. The man in his petition alleged that his wife’s cruelty and ignoring nature caused him grief and hence he wanted to separate from his wife. The man said that his wife had deserted him as he left home in 2009 alleging harassment by her in-laws.

Announcing the verdict, the devision bench comprising Justices Rajan Gupta and Manjari Kaul Nehru said that “At best, they can be said to be trivial issues, which may and do arise between spouses in any marriage.”

The couple got married in 2004. They had a daughter born in September 2008. The husband applied for divorce in 2013 in a lower court. However, the divorce petition was rejected by the court a couple of years later.