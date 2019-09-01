Shama Sikander sets temperature soaring with her latest bikini pictures

Television actress Shama Sikander is one of the TV hotties. And she very well know how to turn up the heat on social media with her bold and beautiful pictures.

She has always created waves on social media by her bikini pictures. And her photos in bikini always go viral.

The actress keep her fan happy by posting her hot pictures on social media.

Shama rose to fame after the TV show ‘yeh Meri Life hai’. She has also acted in Vikram bhatt’s web series ‘Maya’ based on BDSM.

The actress has a huge fan following on social media. She has 6 lakh followers on Instagram. And she keep them busy by posting her hot pictures.