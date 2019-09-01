Tejinderpal Singh Toor bags silver medal for India

In Shot Putt, Indian shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor bagged a silver medal in the V.Koci memorial athletic meet at Decin in the Czech Republic on Saturday.

The Asian Games gold medallist came up with the best throw of 20.09m in his last attempt at the event. Tajinder has been awarded the Arjuna Award this year.

The 24-year-old Indian, who has a personal best of 20.75m, has already qualified for World championship being the Area champion following his gold-winning feat at Asian Athletics Championships in April this year.