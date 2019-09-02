“Where is this Campus With Only Fair Girls”. Tovino’s Cover Pic For a Magazine Goes Viral. Check this Out

Malayalam Magazine Vanitha’s latest cover picture features actor Tovino Thomas with 7 girls. The picture seems to be a part of Vanitha’s special feature “Campusinoppam Tovino”(translates to Tovino with Campus). Needless to say, the actor looks handsome as ever and all the girls are looking pretty as well. But criticisms are now being raised in social media on why only fair girls are chosen in that photoshoot.

“Where is this campus with only fair girls,” asks one person. The guy seems to be afffected by the fact that dark skinned girls were not preferred for a photoshoot like this. Check out the Fb post below.

Meanwhile, another user also made a brilliant photoshop with Prem Nazir and yesteryear actress around him. Check out the work.