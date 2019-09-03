Transwoman journalist Heidi Saadiya makes debut as TV news reporter in kerala

Heidi Saadiya made a new history by reporting India’s prestigious Moon mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’. She wrote her name in golden alphabets in the history as the first ‘trans woman’ journalist to become a news reporter in Kerala.

Reporting the ‘Chandrayaan 2′ was Saadiya’s first assignment. She formally joined the Kairali News’ on August 31. ” Soon after my post-graduation course in electronic media from Trivandrum Institute of journalism, i joined Kairali for an internship. The company soon offered me a post after evaluating performance and I took it up. Besides I feel like I’m part of a family here, where there is no discrimination of any sort because of my gender”, she said to media.

Heidi Saadiya has left her home at the age of 18 as her parents were not accepting her.Heidi realized that woman in ehr at the age of 10. She went gender confirmation surgery in 2016 in Bangalore. She pursued her studies to carve out a good future.

John Brittas, the MD of kairali has said that it was part of their social responsibility to give opportunities for the people who were marginalised. Social Welfare minister k.K.Shailaja Teacher has congratulated Saadiya on her social media handle.