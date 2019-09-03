Video of 7 people and 2 dogs riding on a single bike goes Viral: Video

In India overcrowded buses and trains are common to see. But a overcrowded motor bike you might not have seen yet. And a video of a over crowded motorbike has left the internet on shock.

A bizarre video posted on social media shows a family of seven travelling on a single bike. The family includes not only the two elderly people and five children but it includes 2 dogs and a hen. And apart from all this there is also heavy luggage is also carried on the same bike.

In the video it can be seen three kids in the back, the mother, the father and two kids in the front. One dog is sitting on the side of the bike and another dog is in front.