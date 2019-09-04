Latest NewsInternational

After Pak high Commissioner Mistakes Pornstar For Kashmiri Man, here is How the Pornstar Responded

Sep 4, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit had retweeted the image of porn movie star JohnnySins claiming that he is Yousuf from Anantnag, J&K who got blind by a pellet injury during the shooting in Kashmir.

The pornstar’s picture which was actually shared by a Twitter user with the description, “Yousuf from ananthnag (Anantnag)…lost vision from pellet…pls raise your voice.”

Basit did not check the facts, retweeted and it later deleted the retweet after he was trolled for the mistake. Guess what, the pornstar Johny Sins has now responded to Abdul Basit’s mistake. He gently reminded Mr. Basit that his vision is fine.

Johny’s statement in Malayalam

Shout out to
@abasitpak1
for all the new twitter followers! Thanks but my vision is fine??,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

 

