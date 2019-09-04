Mohammad Shami’s Wife Heaps Praise on Mamata Banerjee

A day after Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammad Shami in domestic violence case, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan on Tuesday said that her husband thinks he is “too powerful”. Jahan also thanked the judicial system as the court has asked Shami to surrender in 15 days.

Meanwhile, the estranged wife has also heaped praise on TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She said had Mamata been not the C.M, she wouldn’t have been able to live safely.

Had I not been from West Bengal, had Mamata Banerjee not been our CM, I wouldn’t have been able to live safely here. Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) police were trying to harass me and my daughter, it was God’s grace that they didn’t succeed,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, India’s cricket board has said it will not take action against fast bowler Mohammad Shami after police issued an arrest warrant for him.