Coach Ganguly arrested for molesting minor girl

Sep 5, 2019, 03:42 pm IST
Goa Police on Thursday booked the state’s chief swimming coach Surajit Ganguly on charges of rape and molestation. Ganguly was earlier sacked by the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) after a video and photographs of him allegedly molesting a minor girl, who is a national level swimmer, surfaced online.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Prabhudessai, in-charge of the Mapusa sub-division, confirmed the registration of an FIR under Sections 461, 354, 376 and 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act and Sections 6 and 8 of POCSO Act.

