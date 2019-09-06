Angry goat attacks BBC cameraman,video goes viral : Watch Here

A video going viral online shows an apparently angry goat attacking the cameraman, smacking him hard. The incident took place while BBC’s crew was filming Animal Park – a series “exploring life behind the scenes at Longleat Estate and Safari Park” in Wiltshire.

In the video, shared by BBC on Monday, a park employee introduces one of their animals as Cecil, a Cameroon sheep from Africa. Cameroon sheep are one of the world’s rarest breeds of sheep, according to reports.

Watch the video below: