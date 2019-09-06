Fire breaks out at Kochuveli Express : Watch Video

Fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday afternoon.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported at 2 pm. As per sources, the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuveli Express caught fire as the train was standing on platform number eight.

“The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1.40 pm, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. All passengers have been evacuated safely, news agency ANI said.