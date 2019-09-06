Huge Bomb blast in Pakistan ; 4 killed,several injured

Pakistani police said a powerful bomb went off inside a mosque during Friday prayers, killing at least four people and wounding 20, adding the death toll could rise.

Police said the imam of the mosque, located in the town of Kuchlak some 25km from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, was killed in the explosion.

“The blast was carried out through a timed device that was planted under the wooden chair of the prayer leader,” Quetta’s chief of police Abdul Razzaq Chmeea said.Cheema added that the wounded were taken to nearby hospitals in Quetta,

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.