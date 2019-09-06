Hugs and kisses: Justin Bieber enjoys beach date with wife Hailey; Photos

The photos singer and lyricist Justin Bieber spending a holiday with his wife Hailey Baldwin on a romantic getaway has become viral on social media. The pop star shared romantic photos on Instagram.

“Getaways with you are all I need,” the ‘ singer captioned a photo of their feet in the sand with a box of drinks on the side.

Baldwin also posted some beautiful photos from their date night. One of the pictures shows her cuddling up to her husband as he wraps his arms around her and lovingly kisses her head. “The most perfect day with my person,” she captioned, also sharing photos of the beach and their drinks.

Their second wedding, a religious ceremony, is just a few weeks away, and Baldwin is making sure that it’s a perfect celebration. Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge,” a source close to Bieber told People. The wedding party will take place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on September 30.