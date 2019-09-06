Pakistan Govt to add religious tourism category for visa

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has decided to add a religious tourism category to the online visa system for Sikh pilgrims looking to apply for visas to visit Kartarpur, it emerged on Friday.

According to a report in Dawn newspaper, a meeting of the Ministry decided that two separate categories of visa applications will be entertained — one would be for Sikh pilgrims of Indian origin living elsewhere in the world while the other would be for Sikh pilgrims holding a residence permit from another country along with an Indian passport.