Latest NewsIndia

‘Time to say goodbye’: Alka Lamba quits Aam Aadmi Party

Sep 6, 2019, 05:37 pm IST
AAP MLA Alka Lamba on Friday resigned from the party, months after a tussle with the top brass set off speculations that she would return to the Congress fold. Taking to Twitter, Lamba said the “past six years’ journey was a great learning for me”.

