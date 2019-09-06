‘Time to say goodbye’: Alka Lamba quits Aam Aadmi Party

AAP MLA Alka Lamba on Friday resigned from the party, months after a tussle with the top brass set off speculations that she would return to the Congress fold. Taking to Twitter, Lamba said the “past six years’ journey was a great learning for me”.

The time has come to say

“Good Bye” to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party.

The past 6years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. ???. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi — Alka Lamba – ???? ?????? (@LambaAlka) September 6, 2019