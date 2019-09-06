‘Time to say goodbye’: Alka Lamba quits Aam Aadmi Party

AAP MLA Alka Lamba on Friday resigned from the party, months after a tussle with the top brass set off speculations that she would return to the Congress fold. Taking to Twitter, Lamba said the “past six years’ journey was a great learning for me”.
The time has come to say
“Good Bye” to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party.
The past 6years journey was a great learning for me.
Thanks to all. ???. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi
— Alka Lamba – ???? ?????? (@LambaAlka) September 6, 2019
