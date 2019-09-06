Watching porn inside Assembly is not anti-national,says Karnataka Minister

State Law Minister JC Madhuswamy has said that watching porn in Vidhan Soudha is not anti-national. The Minister said this on Thursday while defending Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi who was forced to resign in 2012 for watching porn on his mobile phone at the Assembly.

Commenting on Savadi’s appointment as the Deputy CM, Madhuswamy said, “It was a mistake, there is no point arguing that he should not have been a Minister now. He has not committed any anti-national activity or indulged in any pecuniary activity that calls for punishment. There is no point criticising him for the same.”