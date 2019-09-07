Pakistan to waive off visa fees of Chinese nationals

The Pakistan government is set to waive off $257,692 visa fees of 2,511 Chinese nationals working on development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the media reported on Saturday.

The waiver would be a one-time dispensation to Chinese nationals to change their visit visas into work visas in Pakistan free of charge. Sources told The Express Tribune that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a go-ahead to table the matter in the upcoming meeting of the federal cabinet for approval