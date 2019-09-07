PM Modi inaugurates India’s first industrial integrated smart city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched metro projects worth over Rs. 19,000 crore in Mumbai today. Flanked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials, PM Modi took a tour of the new coach and the train. He also inaugurated three Metro lines that is expected to add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city.

The venue of PM Modi’s public event in Mumbai was shifted to the Jio World Centre”s mega convention centre from the MMRDA Grounds due to possibility of rain, officials said.

PM Modi will also visit Aurangabad to address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or a meet of self-help groups organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

The prime minister will inaugurate AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) business and administrative building and dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the nation.