Actress Amala Paul sizzles in blue swimsuit,pics goes viral : See Pics

Amala Paul is evidently enjoying her time off from work. Amala Paul is currently on a vacation with her friends in Pondicherry. Amala Paul’s recent appearance was in the movie “Aadai”. The actress posted a swimsuit picture from her latest vacation which is trending across all social media platforms.

In the viral picture, Amala Paul is seen wearing a sizzling blue swimsuit and is about to jump off a small rocky portion of a cliff into the water. In the other picture, it is seen that she is trying to climb onto the rocky portion.

The caption on Amala Paul’s picture read, ” Everything that kills me makes me feel alive! #swimtime #FridayFeeling #AmalaPaul. [sic]”.