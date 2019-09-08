Latest NewsCinema

Actress Amala Paul sizzles in blue swimsuit,pics goes viral : See Pics

Sep 8, 2019, 06:47 am IST
Less than a minute

Amala Paul is evidently enjoying her time off from work. Amala Paul is currently on a vacation with her friends in Pondicherry. Amala Paul’s recent appearance was in the movie “Aadai”. The actress posted a swimsuit picture from her latest vacation which is trending across all social media platforms.

In the viral picture, Amala Paul is seen wearing a sizzling blue swimsuit and is about to jump off a small rocky portion of a cliff into the water. In the other picture, it is seen that she is trying to climb onto the rocky portion.

The caption on Amala Paul’s picture read, ” Everything that kills me makes me feel alive! #swimtime #FridayFeeling #AmalaPaul. [sic]”.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close