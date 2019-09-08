Govt to provide free medical treatment to accident victims

The Odisha government will provide initial free treatment to accident victims at three private hospitals in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, a senior official said. The three hospitals have trauma care facilities, he said.

“The state government will bear medical expenses of accident victims for 48 hours after their admission into the hospitals,” Health Secretary P K Meherda said on Saturday.

He added free treatment to accident victims will be extended to hospitals in Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur. Meherda said Rs 4 crore from Odisha Road Safety Fund has been earmarked for providing the services.