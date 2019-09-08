Pak Protestors Smash Indian High Commission Office in London, Here is how Indian Community Responded

Indian community in London has come forward to clean up the mess created by Pakistani supporters at the High Commission of India in London. It was on September 3 that supporters of Pakistan protest against the scrapping of the special status in Kashmir by the Indian government.

Supporters threw Eggs, tomatoes, smoke bombs, and frozen water bottles into the office and it has left marks on the building of India House in Aldwych. Indian community responded by cleaning the building with buckets of water and broom in their hands.

“I wanted to make it a silent/peaceful cleanup process by sending the message of Indian resilience across the world.” wrote Audit director Gaurav Mahna offering to clean up the mess.

“We clean our own house and don’t throw stones at others. [We’re] bringing Swachh Bharat to London and are following principles of Mahatma Gandhi,” said High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam(as quoted by India Today.