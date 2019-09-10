Actress Sushmita Sen recreates ‘Main Hoon Na’ video : Watch Here

Actress Sushmita Sen has given a glimpse of her look on Instagram and we can’t control ourselves from seeing her on repeat. Her looks are simply ethereal in this desi avatar. She shared the picture captioned as, “I feel beautiful in a Saree, draped in grace, all 9 yards of it!!!????? #pleatedhappiness #saree #india #thatfeeling #yourstruly ???? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ?.”

Not only this, Sushmita couldn’t control herself from twirling on the red carpet. “#dancingflames ???? you asked for the full look, well, your wish is my command!!???? The Saree, the stilettos & the twirling on CARPET?you go girl!!!? come glide with me, I love you guys!!!!???”, writes the Biwi No. 1 actor