At UNHRC ,Pakistan accepts Jammu And Kashmir as an ‘Indian State’ : Watch Video

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday accepted that Kashmir is an “Indian state”. While speaking to the media at the UNHRC in Geneva, Qureshi said: India is trying to give an impression to the world that the life has returned to normalcy in Kashmir. If the life has returned to the normalcy, why don’t they allow you, the international media, to the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.”

