Bigg Boss Tamil : “Not wearing anything inside” – Madhumitha reveals shocking allegations against Abhirami

‘Bigg Boss 3’ contestant Madhumitha in her first official interview after her sudden termination from the show has made shocking allegations against her co-contestants including gang ragging and harassment.

Madhumitha has taken it out on Abhirami claiming that the former does not have the habit of wearing any innerwear and moved around the ‘Bigg Boss 3’ house in transparent clothing as well. She also took strong exception to Abhi play-acting that she and Mugen parented a water bottle which according to Madhu is against Tamil culture and she wouldn’t want any Tamil women to watch.

Madhu also pointed out that Saakshi Agarwal mostly preferred to be clothed only in underwears. We will have to wait and see how the two girls react to this when their turn comes.