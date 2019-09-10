‘Even muslims are not safe in Pakistan’,says Former MLA of Imran Khan’s party

Baldev Kumar, who had represented Pakistan’s Barikot reserved seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said he won’t return to Pakistan, adding that minorities and even Muslims are not safe in Pakistan. He alleged that the Pakistani Army and ISI dictate Imran Khan.

“Not only minorities but even Muslims are not safe there (Pakistan). We are surviving in Pakistan with a lot of difficulties. I request the Indian government to give me asylum here. I will not go back,” Baldev Kumar told news agency ANI. The former PTI MLA is presently in India on a three-month visa. Before his arrival, he sent his wife and their two children to their relatives in Ludhiana’s Khanna.