Kashmir Issue : Pakistan propagating false narrative about condition of Indian Muslims,says Reports

India made constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir and the entire structure of Pakistan’s nationalism built around Kashmir over the past seven decades came crashing down. Ever since Islamabad has been scampering around to find a narrative that could resonate both domestically and internationally.

The stunts that it has tried so far include- accusing India of attempting to launch ‘false flag operations’; hyping tensions with India and raising the nuclear threat; raising the issue of human rights violations; accusing India of becoming a Hindu state and so on. Of late, one element in the narrative has gained prominence, which is alleging that Muslims face threat in India due to the policies of the Indian government. This is an insidious attempt to try and dent the secular fabric of the country and needs to be understood and guarded against.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the charge supported by other elements of the ruling elite and the media. The thrust is two-fold: dubbing the abrogation of Article 370 as demise of secularism in India and attack on the rights of minorities; and linking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while labelling the latter as a Hindu supremacist group motivated with the Nazi philosophy.