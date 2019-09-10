Married man dies of heart attack while having sex with another woman on work trip

An engineer who died from a heart attack after having sex on a business trip was the victim of a “professional accident”, a court has ruled.

The decision means the family of the victim, identified only as Xavier X, are set to receive compensation from his bosses.He was sent on a job in Loiret, central France, for Paris-based railway construction company TSO.

Mr X, who was allegedly married, was found dead not long after sleeping with a woman in his hotel room in Meung-sur-Loire in February 2013.French authorities claimed Mr X’s death should be deemed an “accident du travail” – giving his family the right to claim benefits from both the state and his bosses.

A French court agreed – meaning relatives are set to receive a monthly sum of up to 80% of his salary until when he was due to retire.After that, TSO must contribute towards his pension. Bosses reportedly argued Mr X had allegedly been cheating on his wife and had not been in a hotel room booked by the company.