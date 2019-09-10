Most Dangerous Countries 2019:Check the complete list which includes India too.

A survey conducted globally to find out the most unsafe countries in the world has released. The survey conducted by InterNations has checked the conditions of 64 countries in the world. Expat Insider Survey,2019 which was released recently has India also in the list.

Latin American country Brazil is in the top of the list. Brazil is followed by two African countries. South Africa is ranked second and Nigeria is in third position followed by another latin American country Argentina.

Most dangerous places to live in 2019 1.??Brazil

2.??S Africa

3.??Nigeria

4.??Argentina

5.??India

6.??Peru

7.??Kenya

8.??Ukraine

9.??Turkey

10.??COL

11.??Mexico

12.??UK

13.??Egypt

14.??Philippines

15.??Italy

16.??US

17.??Indonesia

18.??Greece

19.??Kuwait

20.??THI (InterNations) — World Index (@theworldindex) September 8, 2019

India is placed in the fifth position.India is the fifth most dangerous country in the world to live in. Around 83% respondent rated the India negatively. As per the ranking India has been placed at 60 of 64 countries on safety and security.

England which is a new entrance to the list is ranked 12.America is ranked 16.

The survey was conducted from March 7-28. 20,259 expats participated in the survey. The respondents representing 182 nationalities and living in 187 countries.