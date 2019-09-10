Motor Vehicles Act 2019 : Chief Minister announces discount in new traffic fines

Driving a vehicle dangerously attracts a fine of ?5000 as per new rules, however, in Gujarat it will be ?1500 for three-wheelers, ?3000 for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and ?5000 for others. As per new traffic rules there is a fine of ?1000 for not wearing a helmet, but in Gujarat it has been reduced to ?500. New fine for not wearing seat belt is ?1000 as per the new rule, but in Gujarat it’s ?500.

