Pakistan Govt sign deal with Egypt to buy 36 ‘Old’ Mirage V jets

Pakistan Air Force to buy 36 Dassault Mirage-V fighter, an aircraft which even the French company has stopped producing. The Mirage-V jets have been retired by Egypt but the Pakistan Air Force wants them to be upgraded for its fleet.

Mirage-V is a jet which is not even a match for the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage-2000, the combat aircraft used to bomb terror camps in Balakot in February 2019. Moreover, India will soon have the French Dassault Rafale, one of the most advanced and versatile multirole combat aircraft in the world, in its arsenal.

The 36 Rafales will add more lethality to the IAF which will base one squadron at Ambala in Haryana while the second will be operating from West Bengal’s Hashimara. IAF Rafales will be equipped with beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air Meteor, short and medium-range air-to-air MICA and precision-guided air-to-ground SCALP missiles.