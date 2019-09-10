Pakistan’s 115-page dossier to UNHRC quotes Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah on Kashmir

Pakistan to quote Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah in their dossier on the Kashmir issue at United Nations Human Rights Council, according to sources. It has been reported that Pakistan will present a 115-page dossier on Kashmir at the UNHRC. An alleged leaked picture of the dossier has been circulating in Pakistani media circles. The opening page of the document shows quotes by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.

These statements by the opposition leaders were issued in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 provisions which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5, Indian government has decided to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

This is not the first time Pakistan had tried to use statements by Rahul Gandhi to raise the issue of Kashmir at international forums. Earlier, in its letter to the United Nations over the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has mentioned the names of Gandhi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.