Vodafone offers free 1GB internet daily ; Rs. 59 plan launched

Vodafone has now introduced a new Rs. 59 prepaid plan in its portfolio of sachet packs. It will go head to head with Reliance Jio’s Rs. 52 prepaid plan that offers a combination of benefits alongside data. The Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan has a validity of 7 days only and it offers 1GB of data benefit per day to its subscribers.

The Vodafone Rs. 59 prepaid plan is now listed on the company website and it offers only data benefits to users. The plan offers 1GB daily data benefit to its subscribers for a validity of 7 days. Apart from data, the plan offers nothing else.