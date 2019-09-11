Good news for Indian students: UK introduce ‘post-study work visa’

The British government has announced the re-introduction of two year ‘post-study work visa’ for international students.

This is a good news for Indian students as the Indian students can stay two more years after their study in England. At present the international students are allowed to stay only four months after their study.

The post-study work visa was scrapped by former Prime Minister Theresa May in 2012. The new visa will allow students to work in England after completing their study. The Indian students coming to study un England has reached around 22,000 in 2019. It showed a rise of 42% from the last year.