Jammu and Kashmir: United Nation rejects Pakistan’s demand

The united nations has declined the pakistan’s plea to intervene in the jammu and kashmir issue. The United Nations made it clear that the UN has not changed its stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

” Our position on mediation has always remained the same. Secretary?General has had contacts both with Govt of Pakistan & Govt of India. He saw PM of India at the sidelines of the G7.He had spoken to Pak Foreign Minister”, said Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson of UN secretary General.

Earlier Pakistan has submitted a petition before United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). But the petition was rejected by the UNHRC. Also India has tore into Pakistan at the UNHRC saying the a country with ‘gory record’ of human rights has presented ‘false’ and ‘concocted’ narrative.