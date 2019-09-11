Pakistan Prime Minister announces a ‘big rally’ in Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a ‘big jalsa ( Big Rally) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Imran Khan has announced the decision to lead a big rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK on Friday.

” I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzaffarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them”, Imran Khan tweeted.

I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 11, 2019

Pakistan’s latest attempt to raise the Kashmir issue in UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has faced backlash. India has tore into pakistan at the UNHRC saying that a country with ‘gory record’ on human rights had presented ‘false’ and ‘concocted’ narrative. India has reaffirmed it’s stand that no third party mediation is not necessary in Kashmir issue.