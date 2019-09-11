Woman alleges baby swapping: Demands DNA test to ascertain parentage

A woman has alleged that her newborn baby was swapped with another baby by the hospital. The woman has lodged a complaint with the police and has demanded DNA test to ascertain the parentage.

Marjina, aged 30 residing at Teekli village has accused that a private hospital in Badshahpur has swapped her baby born in the hospital with another baby. She delivered a baby on February 7. But the hospital staff did not disclose the gender of the baby for an hour and later handed her a baby girl. She complained this to senior doctors. The family accuses that she delivered a baby boy and it was swapped by the hospital staff.

The family complained in the police and to chief minister.The police has informed that as per the hospital record only one delivery took place in the hospital on February 7 and that is of the Marjina. The ploce has asked the family to come on Wednesday for DNA test.

The police has registered a case under IPC Section 417,420 and 120B.