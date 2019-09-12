Baloch activists raise anti-Pakistan slogans, demand independence: Video

Anger is growing against the Pakistan government in Balochistan province. People of Balochistan has raised anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded independence from Pakistan.

The Baloch Human Rights Council organised a briefing on ‘The Humanitarian Crisis In Balochistan’ before the UN headquarters in Geneva on Tuesday.

Balochistan activists claimed that pakistan Army with the support of Pakistan government is committing human right violation in the province. The pakistan government is administering genocide in the province they accused.

Balochistan rich with natural resources has been struggling to get independence from Pakistan since 1948. The people of balochistan accused that Pakistan is exploiting them by plundering the economic wealth of the province without giving any benefits for them.