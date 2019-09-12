Pakistan admits failure: Pak Interior Minister says Failed to convince international community over Kashmir issue

Giving big shame to Pakistan government and its Prime Minister Imran Khan the Interior Minister has admitted their failure. Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah, the Interior Minister of Pakistan admitted that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue.

“People do not believe us… in the international community. We say they (India) impose curfew and are not giving medicines to people of Jammu and Kashmir. People do not believe us but they believe them. The ruling elite has destroyed the country. The ruling elite of this country destroyed the name. People thought we are not a serious nation,” Shah said. He said this during a talk show on Pakistani news channel on Wednesday.

When asked whether Khan, Benazir Bhutto, Pervez Musharraf and others were a part of the ruling elite, the former spy chief said: “Everyone is responsible. Pakistan should now do a soul searching.”

Pakistan has been facing continuous failure in kashmir issue. The all attempts by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat. The country has found itself isolated after being snubbed at the United Nations, as well as by countries like the United States, France, and Russia.

India’s decision has been hailed internationally with several countries calling the move as India’s internal matter even as Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue.

Pakistan has approached various world leaders, to seek their interventions into the issue, but in vain. However, Pakistan has been told to engage bilaterally with India to end tensions. India has repeatedly made it clear that talks with Pakistan are only possible after Islamabad stops sponsoring terror.