Secret sex business under the cover of philanthropic activity: Former actress offers sex sessions for Rs 3000

A former porn star was found doing ‘sex business’ under the cover of philanthropic activity. Zayana Ellemore who is known as Kat Lee was caught doing sex business under the cover of a charity firm.

Kat Lee was found offering sex sessions in a global charity firm ‘Oxfam’. She joined as a volunteer in Oxfam after saying that she has quit the adult industry. But she was been advertising and offering quick sex sessions of 15 minutes for £40( RS.3000).

She received her clients through the back door while other staffs where on breaks . But she was caught red handed as her having sex with a client was caught in a camera. He hugging and kissing the client was caught in camera. It is believed that she had sex with many in the shop as she started the volunteer job two years ago.