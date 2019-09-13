Police officers thrash man, drag him on road for not wearing helmet ; video goes viral : Watch Here

In a shocking incident, Two Uttar Pradesh policemen were caught on camera thrashing a man mercilessly allegedly after he indulged in an argument with them.

The video of the incident, which took place in Siddharth Nagar district on Thursday, shows two cops dragging the man on the road and slapping and kicking him. The video also shows a helpless little boy witnessing his uncle getting beaten up by the policemen.

According to local media reports, Rinku Pandey, who was riding a motorcycle, allegedly entered into an argument with sub-inspector Virendra Mishra and head constable Mahendra Prasad when they stopped him to check documents. However, what triggered the policemen remains unclear. In the video, Mishra and Prasad abused Pandey assaulted Pandey and verbally abuse him.