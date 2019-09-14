“1.25 billion Muslims are watching what is happening in Kashmir”, says Pakistan Prime Minister

An agitated and frustrated over the continuous failures in internationalizing the Kashmir issue, Pakistan Prime Minister now come with a warning that people of Kashmir will move towards extremism.

” I want to tell India that extremism would rise in Kashmir. People would fight against the atrocities and human rights violations because they have understood that death is better than a disdainful life”, said Imran Khan in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

” The people of Kashmir would stand up against these atrocities once the curfew would lift.1.25 billion Muslims are watching what is happening in Kashmir”, Imran Khan added. Whenever people are marginalised, they get radicalised and move towards extremism”, Imran Khan warned India.